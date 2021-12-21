A woman leaves a grocery store using plastic bags in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, August 15, 2019. It’s the end of days for plastic grocery bags and Styrofoam take-out containers in Canada.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A woman leaves a grocery store using plastic bags in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, August 15, 2019. It’s the end of days for plastic grocery bags and Styrofoam take-out containers in Canada.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Federal government intends to ban plastic straws, bags in Canada by end of 2022

Plastic stir sticks, cutlery, six-pack rings, bags and Styrofoam takeout to be eliminated entirely.

It’s the end of days for plastic grocery bags and Styrofoam takeout containers in Canada.

The federal government is publishing the draft regulations that will ban the manufacture, import and sale of six single-use plastic items that are difficult to recycle and have more environmentally friendly alternatives.

Plastic stir sticks, cutlery, six-pack rings, bags and Styrofoam takeout containers will be eliminated entirely.

Some plastic straws will be allowed in order to accommodate people with disabilities and others who need them for medical reasons.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said more than 18 months ago that some harmful single-use plastics would be eliminated by this year but the pandemic delayed an assessment on which ones to target.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the process for the draft and final regulations should allow the ban to take effect by the end of next year.

—Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

RELATED: B.C. moves to ban some single-use plastic bags, products province-wide

Plastic Bag Ban

Previous story
All of B.C. likely to see a white Christmas this year, expert predicts
Next story
VIDEO: Shock and grief after husband is charged in death of missing Langley woman

Just Posted

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges

Gidimt’en Checkpoint, a Wet’suwet’en group opposing the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline, released this photo with a statement in which they claim to have reoccupied the pipeline site near Houston from where they were ousted last month by the RCMP. ( Gidimt’en Checkpoint/Facebook)
Pipeline opposition group reoccupies Houston worksite a month after police action

(B.C. CDC photo/Lakes District News)
Weekly COVID-19 update

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Sports tournaments, New Year’s parties banned in B.C. Omicron surge