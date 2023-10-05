Screenshot from a video of a crash on Highway 1 posted to Facebook by the Skilled Truckers Canada. (Facebook/Skilled Truckers Canada)

UDPATE: 1 driver unaccounted for following Highway 1 crash

The highway is expected to be closed for several hours

UPDATE 1:45 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to a crash between two commercial vehicles on Highway 1 near Spence’s Bridge at approximately 7 a.m.

RCMP have spoken with one of the two drivers involved. The second driver has not been located at this time.

BC Air Ambulance is reported to have landed at the scene.

The highway remains closed.

____

Highway 1 is closed for a vehicle fire between Friesen Rd and Basque Road south of Cache Creek.

Skilled Truckers Canada posted a video to Facebook showing debris across the highway and at least one vehicle on fire.

Drive BC has alternate routes listed as Highway 97C, Highway 5, and Highway 99.

There is no confirmation on injuries related to the crash.

Drive BC will update around 1 p.m.

