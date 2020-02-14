Fifth presumptive case of COVID-19 virus identified in B.C.

The woman, in her 30s, travelled from Shanghai and lives in the Interior Health region

A fifth presumptive case of the novel coronavirus, now called COVID-19, has been confirmed by B.C. health officials.

The most recent patient infected, a woman in her 30s was travelling from Shanghai, chief provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced during a news conference in Vancouver on Friday.

She landed at the Vancouver International Airport before travelling in a private vehicle to her home in the Interior Health region, which includes Kamloops, the Okanagan, Kootenays and Cariboo.

The woman was around “a very small number of close contacts,” Henry said.

More to come.

Coronavirus

Most Read