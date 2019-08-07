The altercation on July 27 in Burns Lake left one man with minor injuries. Another man was arrested but there were no charges. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fight leads to injuries, arrest but no charges

An altercation at local licensed establishment in Burns Lake resulted in an arrest but no charges.

Two men got into a fight at the eatery in the early afternoon of July 27, Sgt. Shauna Lewis told Lakes District News.

One man was arrested for causing a disturbance in a public area and for intoxication, and was taken to a cell in the local RCMP detachment office.

The other man was taken to the Lakes District Hospital with minor injuries.

Based on the police investigation no charges were laid because the man taken to hospital declined to press charges and because witnesses didn’t provide statements.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
