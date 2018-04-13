Filling in the cracks on Eighth Avenue

Plans scaled back after grant application rejected

Its surface is rutted and cracked, but an overhaul of Eighth Avenue is being put on hold after a $2.7 million grant application for Burns Lake was rejected once again by the Union of B.C. Municipalities (UBCM).

The Village of Burns Lake has scaled back its ambitious plans for a complete rebuild of Eighth Avenue and is now considering a modest resurfacing of the two-block stretch between Centre Street and Babine Lake Road.

That option would have an estimated $360,000 price tag.

The village has an annual road-resurfacing budget of $160,000, which is funded with the village’s proceeds from the so-called Community Works Fund of the Federal Gas Tax, a levy charged on every litre of fuel at the pump.

The other $212,000 would come from the village’s capital reserve account, according to the mayor’s office.

Grant rejected again

The village had applied for a grant worth $2.7 million from the Strategic Priorities Fund — money which also comes from the federal gas tax — for a complete rebuild of Eighth Avenue, including the replacement of water and sewer lines.

But that grant application failed — the second consecutive denial of funding for the project. The initiative first got the thumbs-down in 2016.

The fund is administered by the Union of B.C. Municipalities, an umbrella organization meant to advocate for local governments.

Soft spots

The village is currently working out the cost of the two-block repaving project with LB Paving, according to a staff report to village council.

The Smithers-based company is slated to visit the site next month — once the frost is out of the ground and the winter sand has been cleared up — to firm up its estimate.

The work would involve digging up soft areas in the road — places where the underlying structure of the road has grown deficient — and replacing the gravel.

The surface of the road would then be smoothed with a layer of asphalt, and cracks would be reinforced with fiberglass mesh, and the whole surface would be repaved, according to the office of Mayor Chris Beach.

Complete dig-out

Another option described in the report – a “complete dig-out” — would replace the whole base of the road along the two-block stretch, and also extend the surface for a paved sidewalk. That more ambitious project would be much more expensive – about $600,000, according to the report.

But it wouldn’t involve any replacement of the pipes or sewage lines, and LB Paving has indicated that the base of the road “is not necessarily compromised,” according to the report.

Asked to comment about the condition of Eighth Avenue, the mayor said that the majority of the road is structurally sound.

“A full dig-out and reconstruction of the entire road is not required,” said Beach in an email to the Lakes District News. “Localized base repairs combined with a complete overlay of new asphalt will return Eighth Avenue to a state that will last for many years.”

Previous story
VIDEO: Swimming beaver caught on camera at B.C. university
Next story
Family, colleagues reflect on B.C. officer in a coma for 30 years

Just Posted

Filling in the cracks on Eighth Avenue

Plans scaled back after grant application rejected

Reduced wait times for knee, hip surgery and 70 per cent increase in MRIs in northern B.C.

Longer wait times at UHNBC than the provincial average

RDBN directors mull pay hike

Raise would offset tax break ending in 2019

RDBN planning pot bylaws

Aspiring pot-store owners may face hurdles

Early ice gets thumbs-up from Burns Lake council

Plans underway for BCHL exhibition game, workshops for youth

VIDEO: 2 young B.C. pals spearhead autism awareness campaign

Two boys with autism spearhead campaign at Langley’s Dorothy Peacock Elementary

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Judge denies proposed class action lawsuit against BC Liberals

The suit claimed the former government unjustly enriched itself by spending taxes on partisan ads

VIDEO: Swimming beaver caught on camera at B.C. university

Footage shows the critter hanging out in a pool of water and cleaning itself at the water’s edge

Man killed in Calgary police standoff was from B.C.

Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said 25-year-old man was identified through dental records

Road restrictions impact hay deliveries to ranchers hit by 2017 wildfires

Ranchers facing hay shortages are dealing with road restrictions slowing down the delivery of hay

VIDEO: 79-year-old B.C. man fights Parkinson’s with boxing

Bob Browning on sparring with the disease

Video: Will Ferrell treated after rollover freeway crash

The 50-year-old comedy actor was in a crash on Interstate 5 in the Los Angeles area

Convicted killer Paul Bernardo faces weapons possession charge

Bernardo is known for brutally attacking 14-year-old Leslie Mahaffy and 15-year-old Kristen French

Most Read