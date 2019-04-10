The Lakes District Film Appreciation Society is seeking to fundraise $100,000 to repair two walls inside the Beacon Theatre and another $250,000 to replace its roof. (Blair McBride photo)

Film society seeks donations for Beacon’s future

The Beacon Theatre in Burns Lake might not last another year if expensive repairs aren’t conducted by the winter of 2019.

“When we were working on the theatre last year there were some building anomalies we had to get fixed right away. The engineer has given it until the snowfall of 2019. We’re anxiously trying to repair the last two walls,” John Illes, volunteer with the Lakes District Film Appreciation Society told Lakes District News on April 5.

Fixing those walls will buy the decades-old building some time, but it also needs a new roof.

“[A new roof] will give us a larger amount of snow load capacity. In the winter we have to shovel the roof. It would be nice to not have to do that,” said Illes, who added that the society will focus on replacing the roof in 2020.

The total price tag to save the building is $424,000. That breaks down to $174,000 for the walls and $250,000 for the new roof.

The society has $74,000 for the walls and is launching a fundraising campaign for the remaining repairs.

Last December the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako agreed to submit an application on the society’s behalf to the BC Rural Dividend for a grant, but its application was refused.

READ MORE: Beacon Theatre, Omineca Ski Club might get $400,000 for upgrades

“They didn’t give a reason,” Illes said. “We’re trying to apply for all the local community grants…anyone who wants to donate is encouraged to do so.”

The society is welcoming fundraising ideas, which can be sent by email or through its Facebook page.

“We would really hope that the public can help because we want it to stay open for the winter.”

