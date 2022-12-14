Fire breaks out at row houses in Burns Lake

Vehicle on fire

At 6:55 a.m. on Dec. 6 the Burns Lake Fire Department began receiving multiple 911 calls for a vehicle on fire at McKenna Place also known as the row houses. Rob Krause, Director of Protective Services and Fire Chief said, “On arrival, command discovered a vehicle fully involved, and parked adjacent to a middle unit of the housing complex. The complex manager and I deployed multiple fire extinguishers to hold the fire in check until Engine 11 arrived at 0702. The fire was knocked down quickly and declared under control at 7:08 a.m. The vehicle was destroyed, however there was no damage to the structure, and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is considered to be accidental.” (Dave Shumka photos/Lakes District News)

 

Vehicle on fire

Previous story
This year’s flu causing hallucinations among children: B.C. pediatrician
Next story
Amid a chronic shortage, B.C. at risk of losing hundreds of internationally-trained doctors

Just Posted

Internationally-trained doctors are speaking out about B.C.’s particularly restrictive licensing qualifications. Some say they are leaving the province to practise medicine elsewhere as a result. From top left clockwise: Dr. Rajkumar Luke, Dr. Azadeh Shafiei, Dr. Honieh Barzegari and Dr. Reza Asgari. (Submitted photos)
Amid a chronic shortage, B.C. at risk of losing hundreds of internationally-trained doctors

RCMP deployed on Morice Forest Service Road near Houston in November 2021. (Gidimt'en Checkpoint Facebook Photo)
Five Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents sentenced for criminal contempt

Images from BC RCMP show extensive damage done to Coastal GasLink equipment and work sites on Feb. 17, 2022. (Photo courtesy of BC RCMP)
$100K reward offered for information on attack on Coastal GasLink camp near Houston

Petition letter people can sign at Woods N Water store.
Misfire at the Village of Burns Lake meeting