Fire breaks out at row houses in Burns Lake

At 6:55 a.m. on Dec. 6 the Burns Lake Fire Department began receiving multiple 911 calls for a vehicle on fire at McKenna Place also known as the row houses. Rob Krause, Director of Protective Services and Fire Chief said, “On arrival, command discovered a vehicle fully involved, and parked adjacent to a middle unit of the housing complex. The complex manager and I deployed multiple fire extinguishers to hold the fire in check until Engine 11 arrived at 0702. The fire was knocked down quickly and declared under control at 7:08 a.m. The vehicle was destroyed, however there was no damage to the structure, and there were no injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is considered to be accidental.” (Dave Shumka photos/Lakes District News)