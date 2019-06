The remains of a fire are pictured, after one broke out near Forest Dale Canyon at night on June 24. (Submitted photo)

A fire broke out on June 24 at night from sparks from a CN rail line near a farm by Forest Dale Canyon, west of Burns Lake.

The rush of wind from three passing trains fanned the flames but local residents managed to put the blaze out, a resident told Lakes District News.

A crew from CN arrived one hour and a half later and an initial attack team of three people was on the scene as well.

More to follow.

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

