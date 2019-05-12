The grass and timber fire, about 5 kilometres east of Fraser Lake is around 100 hectares in size, the Prince George Fire Centre said. (Black Press Media file photo)

Fire breaks out near Fraser Lake

A fire broke out in the afternoon of May 11 near Fraser Lake.

As of 6:45 p.m. the timber and grass fire was still burning about 5 kilometres east of Fraser Lake, as Molly Blower, information officer with the Prince George Fire Centre told Lakes District News.

There has been no infrastructure damage nor injuries from the fire, which is around 100 hectares in size, Blower said.

About 20 firefighters from the BC Wildfire Service were working on extinguishing the fire.

Air tankers were also deployed.

It is suspected the fire was human-caused.

Plans for evacuation are underway, though it wasn’t yet confirmed which areas would be evacuated.

“The fire is classified as out of control,” she added.

A Fraser Lake firefighter named Robert Kuffert said the fire is moving in an easterly direction.

The blaze was first reported around 3 p.m.

The incident comes as the BC Wildfire Service on May 11 ranked the neighbouring district of Vanderhoof at “extreme danger” of fire risk. Vanderhoof is about 60 km east of Fraser Lake.

READ MORE: Extreme fire danger warning issued for Vanderhoof

It also follows a week of record-breaking high temperatures across the province, with Burns Lake reaching 26.1C on May 10, and Vanderhoof going up to 27.5C on the same day, smashing records for both towns last set in 2013.

with files from Aman Parhar

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

Just Posted

Fire breaks out near Fraser Lake

A fire broke out in the afternoon of May 11 near Fraser… Continue reading

No charges laid in VIP fishing trip to Ecstall River, anglers told

But DFO says ongoing conversations will limit likelihood of repeat incidents

Wet’suwet’en First Nation tells court it should have been consulted after artifacts found at pipeline site

Petition challenges the decision of the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission and provincial Archaeology Branch

Lara Beckett new NCLGA president

Beckett moves up from first vice-president

Drug bust in Burns Lake

Police officers on May 9 arrested a man in Burns Lake carrying… Continue reading

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

A Mom-umental quiz for Mother’s Day

In recognition of Mom and all she does, take this short quiz about the day and about famous mothers

B.C. VIEWS: Welcome to the union ‘battle zone’ for pipeline construction

NDP labour code sets conditions to push independent unions out

Evacuation ordered amid Fraser Lake fire

Fire grew to 260 hectares in size

Update: Active wildfire raging in Lejac near Fraser Lake not contained yet

The fire has grown 260 hectares in size as of Sunday morning

Ontario woman says missing caretaker in downtown Victoria fire is her stepson

Audrey Draeger said she has not been in contact with Michael Draeger since 2016

B.C. SPCA reminds public to travel safely with pets this summer

“We recommend that pets are kept inside the vehicle in a secured crate or restrained with a dog seatbelt.”

Two 95-year-old warm weather records broken in B.C.

Nearly 30 weather records were smashed Friday, as the province heats up

1 in 500,000 chance: Alberta couple welcomes third set of twins

A Red Deer couple is thrilled to welcome their third set of twins

Most Read