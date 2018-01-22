With currently 26 members, the Burns Lake Fire and Rescue Department is looking to recruit four additional members. (Submitted photo)

Fire department currently recruiting

Four additional members are being sought

The Burns Lake Fire and Rescue Department is currently looking for new volunteer firefighters to joint the team.

With currently 26 members, the fire department is looking to recruit four additional members. According to Burns Lake fire chief Rob Krause, there are a great number of benefits to joining the fire department, including helping the community, becoming part of a close knit group, learning new skills and having a sense of accomplishment.

Krause says having a full-time job or family to take care of should not deter anyone from applying. All current members of the fire department have full-time jobs, and all but three have families.

“We try to balance work, family and the department to ensure that the department does not interfere with the other two,” said Krause.

Members are expected to attend all calls that they are available for, and to be on call for designated weekends in the summertime.

Members are also expected to attend a minimum of three practices per month. Training takes place every Monday night in Burns Lake, from 7-9 p.m. In addition, there are two to three weekend training sessions every year to provide specialized training.

According to Krause, it takes about 18-24 months for new member to become qualified as an “exterior” firefighter, and up to four years to become “interior” qualified.

Anyone over the age 19 who lives within the fire protection area can apply to become a member. Minimum requirements also include a class seven driver’s licence and completion of Grade 10.

Firefighters in Burns Lake respond to various incidents such as structural, wildland and vehicle fires, water/ice rescues, vehicle extractions, land search and rescues, carbon monoxide and fire alarm calls, as well as medical aid calls.

 

