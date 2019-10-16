Robert Krause, Director of Protective Services, in front of the Burns Lake Fire Department. (Blair McBride photo)

Fire department seeks new firefighting gear

The Burns Lake Fire Department is seeking to buy new equipment to help it fight grass or forest fires.

Robert Krause, Director of Protective Services told the village council at its Oct. 8 meeting that the department plans to apply to the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF) for a $25,000 grant for the new gear.

The CEPF is a provincial program that aims to boost the resiliency of local governments, First Nations and communities in the face of emergencies, according to its website.

The department is considering purchasing two high-pressure fire pumps, 25-40 sprinklers, fire-resistant Nomex clothing and additional firefighting hoses, Krause said.

“This equipment is specifically used to fight wildland fires within the fire protection area. This could be grass fires in the spring, or forest fires in the summer. Typically the gear is lighter in weight, and more portable than ‘structural’ equipment” he explained, adding that the sprinklers would be enough to protect 10 homes.

The sprinklers would be similar to the new sprinkler system deployed in the spring by the Fraser Lake Fire Rescue Training Society.

READ MORE: Fraser Lake unveils new wildfire sprinkler unit

If the grant application is successful, the department’s staff would be sufficient to operate the new fleet of equipment, Krause said.

“A crew of five can set up sprinklers on a home in approximately one hour. Depending on the number of firefighters around as well as available help from the BC Wildfire Service, I anticipate we could deploy on 10 homes in four to five hours. There are a lot of factors that can affect this time, including distance to water.”

The addition of new gear suited to wildland use includes the rescue truck that was replaced in late June with a new Freightliner truck that arrived from South Dakota.

LOOK BACK: Council OKs $80,000 loan for new fire truck

That older vehicle will be converted into a wildland engine for fighting wildfires.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Donation for a hot cause
Next story
Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

Just Posted

New meat truck in town

Priestly Meats shows off its new meat truck, set up beside Tech… Continue reading

Celebrating fall in Burns Lake

Dozens of residents came out for the Fall Festival at Wild Roots… Continue reading

No timeline for ultrasound in Burns Lake, NH says

Northern Health (NH) is considering introducing ultrasound technology to the Lakes District… Continue reading

Burns Lake biathlete wins grant again

Biathlete Emily Dickson, formerly of Burns Lake was selected on Oct. 7… Continue reading

Donation for a hot cause

The Burns Lake Fire Training Society (BLFTS) received a donation of $3,917… Continue reading

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Advanced polls see 29 per cent increase in voter turn out from 2015

Some 4.7 million people took part, says Elections Canada

Cheating husband sues mistress for gifted ring after wife learns about affair

The husband gave his mistress $1,000 to buy herself a ring in December 2017

Pot use admission at U.S. border snagging Canadian boomers, says lawyer

A waiver to enter the U.S. can cost $2,000 and isn’t a guarantee

Health concerns over vaping cast haze over Canadian cannabis market expansion

More than 1,000 people in the United States, and a handful in Canada, have developed a lung ailment

UPDATE: British couple vacationing in Vancouver detained in U.S. after crossing border

CBP claims individuals were denied travel authorization, crossing was deliberate

After losing two baby boys, B.C. parents hope to cut through the taboo of infant death

Oct. 15 is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day in B.C.

Village council brief

Grant bid for tourism plan and mobile unit At its Oct. 8… Continue reading

Government acts on fireguard woes, residents say

It was a difficult summer for some Southside residents frustrated by the… Continue reading

Most Read