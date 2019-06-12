Fire on Southside extinguished

A fire that broke out in the morning of June 2 on the Southside has been extinguished.

The human-caused fire started about 43 kilometres west of the ferry terminal on the southside of Francois Lake, Carolyn Bartos, spokesperson with the Northwest Fire Centre of the BC Wildfire Service told Lakes District News.

The 2.4-hectare blaze was on the west end of Tatalrose Rd.

“[The fire] started on the edge of a cutblock inside the perimeter of the Nadina Lake Fire from 2018,” Bartos said.

A six-member Wildfire Service crew fought the fire using one excavator and water truck and one helicopter. A nearby water source helped with the suppression.

It was declared out on June 4.

The wildfire season has been underway in the region for almost a month. In late May a small fire started at Parrot Lake – just northwest of the Tatalrose Rd fire – which was swiftly put out.

LOOK BACK: Parrot Lake fire extinguished

A much larger fire started on May 11 near Lejac, grew to 236 hectares and spurred an evacuation order and alert.

READ MORE: Evacuation order for Fraser Lake fire lifted

The relatively high temperatures of May spurred a fire ban in the Northwest Fire Centre on May 24, but that was lifted on June 5. As per the ban lifting, Category 2 and 3 fires, including grass burning, fireworks and large fires with fuel breaks are now allowed.

RELATED: Northwest fire bans to be lifted Friday

