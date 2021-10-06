Firearm threat at Burns Lake Band office

Building was placed on lockdown and no one was harmed, says RCMP

The Burns Lake Band offices were forced into lockdown due to a potential firearm threat on Sept. 28. (Eddie Huband/Lakes District News)

The office of the Burns Lake Band was locked down Sept. 28 and police responded after a staffer reported that a caller was on the way to the location after making threats involving firearms.

RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson told The Lakes District News that a person was identified who was not in or near the building but who was subsequently arrested at their residence.

The person was released on an undertaking pending a court date.

The Lakes District News asked Saunderson if the incident was related to a Sept. 26 disturbance which also required the presence of police.

“I am unable to comment on the specifics of an active and ongoing investigation,” she said.

