The Burns Lake Band offices were forced into lockdown due to a potential firearm threat on Sept. 28. (Eddie Huband/Lakes District News)

Firearm threat at Burns Lake Band office

Building was placed on lockdown and no one was harmed, says RCMP

The office of the Burns Lake Band was locked down Sept. 28 and police responded after a staffer reported that a caller was on the way to the location after making threats involving firearms.

RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson told The Lakes District News that a person was identified who was not in or near the building but who was subsequently arrested at their residence.

The person was released on an undertaking pending a court date.

The Lakes District News asked Saunderson if the incident was related to a Sept. 26 disturbance which also required the presence of police.

“I am unable to comment on the specifics of an active and ongoing investigation,” she said.

