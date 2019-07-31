Fireguard removal woes vex Southside residents

Several Southside residents are frustrated after the BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) has rejected applications to remove fireguards it built around their homes last summer.

RELATED: Fire aftermath at Skatchola site

The fireguards in question are high mounds of dirt dug up by BCWS during last year’s wildfires. The BCWS has been asking residents to provide price quotes from landscaping contractors for the cost of taking down the fireguards.

“One guy has a house and his father-in-law’s house is on the same property. The fire service had dug a great big hole and lined it with plastic. He’s trying to get all of this fixed. The [contractor] told him it would cost about $10,000 to fix it. And [BCWS] flat out rejected it and said ‘that’s too much,’” as Clint Lambert, Director of Electoral Area E with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako told Lakes District News.

“They keep saying ‘we need two or three quotes’ from contractors. But there arne’t two or three landscapers around here. Maybe one or two. When they get those quotes they say ‘that’s too much, we’re not even going to touch that.’ My personal feeling is we’re being stonewalled and they’re waiting for people to wear down and so they don’t have to do it, and they won’t have to pay for anything.”

Lambert said most people are tired of the application process and want to clean up the fireguards themselves but they don’t have the right heavy machinery for the task.

Meanwhile, the fireguards are a burden on Southside residents.

“A lot of it is psychological. It reminds them of the fires,” Lambert explained. “When you look our your window and you see a big hump all around your house – you relive that everyday you look out your window. The other part is that it’s an eyesore and if you ever wanted to sell your property you’ve got to have that fixed.”

BCWS crews built a fireguard around the home of Pat Kalaman while she was evacuated last summer.

“I came back to my house and the guard was there. No one told me they were building it. I didn’t know they were doing individual houses. [It’s] right around my house. Sixty-one metres, 4 metres wide, around the home. Twenty metres of my fence is broken down,” said Kalaman, who lives near Wisteria.

The contractors she has spoken to about the work became discouraged by what she said was the red tape and bureaucracy in the application process.

“It’s like batting your head against the wall. You don’t get anywhere. They obliviously sent equipment in here to do this. They should send guys back to clean it up. It’s the same with my neighbours. They’re in the same situation.”

In response, BCWS said it can’t address the situation with individual properties out of privacy concerns.

However, the service is responsible for government-constructed fireguards, said Jessica McDiarmid, Information Officer with the Northwest Fire Centre.

“It is the BC Wildfire Service’s aim to provide fair, consistent compensation to repair government constructed fireguards in a timely manner. All contractor quotes are reviewed to ensure they are financially responsible and comply with the requirements of the Wildfire Act and Wildfire Regulations. Section 15 of the Wildfire Regulation prevents the government from paying for aesthetic repairs, indirect or consequential damage to property, or reforestation costs.”

McDiarmid also referred to a letter by Jim D’Andrea, Resource Manager with the Skeena Region Wildfire Suppression Rehabilitation, in which he said the rehabilitation work depends on several factors – including the weather – and has to wait until decked timber is removed from the fireguards.

READ MORE: Fireguard rehabilitation a big, ongoing task

The magnitude of timber volume to be managed, mill yard capacity, recent milling curtailments, and both seasonal and unique weather conditions have affected timelines for machine work to start work on the fire guards.

The information officer said people with concerns about fireguards on their properties can contact BCWSClaims2018@gov.bc.ca.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

 

Previous story
Attempts to disentangle humpback off north Vancouver Island fail

Just Posted

Public hearing on rezoning proves divisive

The proposal to rezone an empty lot on First Ave. is sensitive… Continue reading

RDBN board briefs

Wildfire conference podcast The board of directors of the Regional District of… Continue reading

The cost of health care for Burns Lake

In the last 13 years, two Burns Lake men have had their… Continue reading

RDBN budgets $100,000 for internet application grant

The board of directors of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has… Continue reading

Burns Lake hosts Forest Sector Renewal session

A meeting on the Interior Forest Sector Renewal initiative was held in… Continue reading

VIDEO: Investigators focus hunt for suspected B.C. killers back to Gillam, Man.

Reported sighting of Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky has been deemed unsubstantiated by police

Ride-hailing company Kater ready to launch in B.C. as soon as rules permit

Vancouver-based firm to add traditional ride-hailing across Metro Vancouver by this fall

ICBC starts sign-up for new driver smartphone pilot project

‘Techpilot’ device records speed, braking, distractions

BC Coroners Service identifies victims of plane crash north of Port Hardy

One Canadian, two Americans and a German died in the crash

Toddler rescued by firefighters from hot car in Squamish parking lot

The child was assessed by paramedics and MCFD was contacted

About to post a police chase photo to Instagram? Maybe don’t, cops say

Posts could be seen by a suspect and may result in them targeting officers or evading capture

Minor injuries in float plane crash off Sunshine Coast

Three people were taken to hospital with ‘bumps and bruises’, RCMP says

Alberta man dies after plunge from B.C. waterfalls, marking second death in three months

RCMP say the 53-year-old Sherwood Park resident was hiking off marked trail

B.C. man uses knife to fight off grizzly attack

Man transported to hospital with serious injuries

Most Read