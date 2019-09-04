First Ave rezoning bylaws move forward

A layout image shows the location of the proposed new building on First Ave. under “Subject Property”. (Village of Burns Lake image)

The Burns Lake village council gave second readings to a set of bylaws that might lead to the construction of a new apartment building on First Ave.

At the council’s Aug. 27 meeting, it was agreed that Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 1003, Rezoning Bylaw No. 1004 and Official Community Plan Amendment Bylaw No. 1005 be given third readings.

About 30 members of the public attended the meeting, which served as the second public hearing related to a proposal to rezone 253 First Ave. from Residential Duplex Zone (R2) to Residential High Density Zone (R6).

The rezoning would precede a bid by developer Satinder Pal (Babbi) Singh – who also owns the Grapevine Pub – to build a four-story, 20-unit apartment building at the First Ave. site.

At the first public meeting, held on July 23 attendees expressed a range of differing opinions on the rezoning.

LOOK BACK: Public hearing on rezoning proves divisive

Though the three bylaws will proceed to third readings, council added two conditions, as Chief Administrative Officer Sheryl Worthing told Lakes District News.

Before the consideration of final adoption of the bylaws happens, aspects of the site’s land title must be amended or removed “to appropriately develop the property for an apartment building.”

The second condition is that the property title be registered so that the future building at 253 First Ave. not be higher than 14 metres from the elevation of the avenue at the midpoint of the street frontage, as Worthing explained.

