First Nations bands restrict visitors

In Burns Lake First Nations bands have also taken action because of the COVID-19.

Derek MacDonald, deputy chief from the Lake Babine First Nation, said offices there are closed, as well, but a “skeleton crew” is still working to keep things running smoothly for essential services. The community would also be setting up 24-hour road monitors this past Friday, to be in place for two full weeks, but they were not in full lockdown as of yet. His band

“Bills still need to be paid, and social development services are still in place,” he wrote in an email to Lakes District News. “Our schools are done, as well, and in saying that we do have our emergency management team in motion with the command centre in the council chambers,” said MacDonald.

From the Wet’suwet’en Nation, Chief Maureen Luggi told Lakes District News their offices were closed to the general public, as well, but essential services were still running, and therefore staff in charge of those services were working from home.

And Chief Dan George, from the Burns Lake Band,said in an email their office was also closed to public, but some staff involved in essential services were still working. He assured they were practicing proper social distancing, but said they had to close the community to non-residents, because some people were not taking the social distancing seriously.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Just Posted

Governments close doors in Lakes District area

Employees of companies across the province have been laid off in the… Continue reading

School is still out, but the Ministry has a plan—sort of

On March 27, the Ministry of Education released a long statement, and… Continue reading

COVID-19 committee in Burns Lake will offer help to the needy

A community committee has formed in Burns Lake, in response to the… Continue reading

Northern Health test over 400 people for COVID-19

The Northern Health region now has 12 cases of COVID-19, as pf… Continue reading

First Nations bands restrict visitors

In Burns Lake First Nations bands have also taken action because of… Continue reading

B.C. records five new COVID-19 deaths, ‘zero chance’ life will return to normal in April

Province continue to have a recovery rate of about 50 per cent

John Horgan extends B.C.’s state of emergency for COVID-19

Premier urges everyone to follow Dr. Bonnie Henry’s advice

B.C.’s first community COVID-19 death was dentist ‘dedicated’ to health: lawyer

Vincent was 64 when he died on March 22 after attending the Pacific Dental Conference

Two inmates at prison housing Robert Pickton test positive for COVID-19

Correctional Service of Canada did not release any details on the identities of the inmates

BC SPCA launches matching campaign to help vulnerable animals after big donations

Two BC SPCA donors have offered up to $65,000 in matching donations

Quarantined B.C. mom say pandemic has put special-needs families in ‘crisis mode’

Surrey’s Christine Williams shares family’s challenges, strengths

Anti-tax group calls for MPs, senators to donate scheduled pay raises to charity

Bill C-30, adopted 15 years ago, mandates the salary and allowance increases each calendar year

Two arrested after man lies about COVID-19 illness to stay in Victoria Airbnb for free

Victoria Police found stolen goods inside the occupied unit

Liberals delay release of 75% wage subsidy details, costs: Morneau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Most Read