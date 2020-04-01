First Nations bands restrict visitors

In Burns Lake First Nations bands have also taken action because of the COVID-19.

Derek MacDonald, deputy chief from the Lake Babine First Nation, said offices there are closed, as well, but a “skeleton crew” is still working to keep things running smoothly for essential services. The community would also be setting up 24-hour road monitors this past Friday, to be in place for two full weeks, but they were not in full lockdown as of yet. His band

“Bills still need to be paid, and social development services are still in place,” he wrote in an email to Lakes District News. “Our schools are done, as well, and in saying that we do have our emergency management team in motion with the command centre in the council chambers,” said MacDonald.

From the Wet’suwet’en Nation, Chief Maureen Luggi told Lakes District News their offices were closed to the general public, as well, but essential services were still running, and therefore staff in charge of those services were working from home.

And Chief Dan George, from the Burns Lake Band,said in an email their office was also closed to public, but some staff involved in essential services were still working. He assured they were practicing proper social distancing, but said they had to close the community to non-residents, because some people were not taking the social distancing seriously.