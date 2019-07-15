Morel mushrooms grow beside a log, south of Francois Lake. (Blair McBride photo)

First Nations, government to monitor mushroom picking

The provincial government is partnering with some First Nations in the region to help monitor mushroom picking and ensure it is done responsibly.

The area around Burns Lake, especially the Southside is a popular destination for mushroom pickers and buyers. Several buyer camps have been set up along logging roads south and southwest of Francois Lake.

READ MORE: Mushroom haul a cash cow for pickers, buyers

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development (FLNRORD) announced a partnership with three First Nations east of Burns Lake in the monitoring plan, according to a press release on June 27.

The Nadleh Whut’en, Stellat’en and Nakazdli Whut’en First Nations first approached the government for the partnership, as an FLNRORD spokesperson told Lakes District News. The government is open to working with any First Nation on such alliances.

The joint effort follows ongoing recovery efforts from the 2018 Shovel Lake and Island Lake wildfires. Mushrooms, especially morels tend to grow abundantly in formerly burned areas.

“The Nadleh Whut’en and Stellat’en communities have developed a management plan for the areas near their communities. As ancestral caretakers of the land, they encourage responsible, safe and low-impact mushroom harvesting. Pickers and buyers are able to receive educational materials, safety tips and directions. Mushroom harvesting in the affected area is being monitored by First Nations Land Guardians,” the release said.

“As stewards of the land, we have a sacred duty to ensure that all who use the natural bounty of our forests and waters do so in a responsible, sustainable and respectful manner,” said Larry Nooski, Chief of Nadleh Whut’en. “We are pleased to have our Guardians work alongside the Province’s conservation officers and natural resource officers in protecting sensitive cultural and ecological areas.”

The recovery process involves the closure of some areas to mushroom picking. They include a swath at the west end of Fraser Lake, and a patch between Oona Lake and Ormond Lake, about 9 kilometres north of Fraser Lake. They will be closed from May 17 to Aug. 31.

Despite the large numbers of mushroom pickers around Burns Lake, no specific closures have been announced.

The restrictions are in addition to the regular prohibitions on picking in parks, ecological reserves and recreation areas, and on Department of National Defense lands.

Permission is needed to pick on First Nations reserves, tree farm licenses, leased Crown land and private lands.

No permission is needed to pick on provincial forest lands.

Some First Nations in the province have taken a stricter approach towards picking than the three First Nations near Fraser Lake.

The ?Esdilagh First Nation between Quesnel and Williams Lake has banned picking in certain areas and the Tsilhqot’in and Secwépemc started permit systems to regulate the activity.

READ MORE: First Nation band bans mushroom harvest in West Fraser Complex fire area

READ MORE: Mushroom picking in Tsilhqot’in territory to require a permit

READ MORE: Harvesting Morel Mushrooms in the Secwépemc Territory

That was done out of concern for ecologically and culturally sensitive areas, and because some pickers have left behind a mess from their camps.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
UPDATE: Hate trial for Toronto editor could be re-opened as judge delays sentencing
Next story
Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

Just Posted

Pro cyclist’s Burns Lake trail ride goes online

Nate Hills, a professional mountain biker and online influencer posted a video… Continue reading

Northern B.C.’s Ridley coal terminal sold, Canada divests, First Nations to own portion

Ten per cent of shares transferred to the Lax Kw’alaams Band and the Metlakatla First Nation

Skeena mainstem closed to recreational sockeye

Escapements expected to be below 800,000 threshold

B.C. to begin increasing coastal log export charges

New fees based on harvest cost, cedar no longer exempt

Giant mushroom haul

Cheyenne Murray holds a 23-pound puffball mushroom she picked on June 27.… Continue reading

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

Diversity a Canadian strength, Trudeau says of Trump tweets at congresswomen

Trudeau avoided using Trump’s name when he was asked about the president’s Twitter comments

B.C. couple bring son home from Nigeria after long adoption delay

Kim and Clark Moran of Abbotsford spent almost a year waiting to finalize adoption of Ayo, 3

Anglican Church rejects same-sex marriage amendment; will not add policy to national laws

The Church doesn’t prohibit same-sex marriage outright

Health Canada revokes licences of B.C.-based pot producer Agrima Botanicals

The agency said it notified the company of a suspension in November due to non-compliance with regulations

Deals, protests during Amazon Prime Day

The Seattle-based e-commerce behemoth says it is offering more than a million deals

Canadian national softball team wins second straight Canada Cup

Team Canada defeats Texas-based Scrapyard International in gold-medal game Sunday in Surrey

June sees drop in home sales, prices for real estate across B.C.: report

Sales dropped by 11.8%, while prices fell by 4%

Airline passengers to get cash for lost baggage, getting bumped in new bill of rights

New rules went into effect July 15

Most Read