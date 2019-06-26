First Nations, settlers both deserve respect

Editor:

It’s true that across most of British Columbia there are First Nation names and non-First Nation names for many places. But what I won’t recognize is these sneaky, dishonest name changes that are done behind my back without me knowing. Moricetown, that’s the name my forefathers – who founded the town – gave it. Witset is the First Nations name, and that’s fine.

But don’t start stripping us of our identity behind closed doors. Put it to a vote so I can have a say and respect both names by having them on a sign.

I can agree with having the First Nations name and the non-First Nations name if it will stop a war. But what I don’t like and will not accept is this attack on our founding forefathers without whom none of us would even be here.

I will show respect but I also expect to be shown respect in return.

Fred Romanov

Topley