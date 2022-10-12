First performance of the year

A small but enthusiastic, COVID-still-recovering audience was thoroughly entertained on Monday evening, Oct. 3 at the LDSS MPR by Tom & Kalissa Landa. They are extraordinarily skilled musicians, as well as being generous and warm-hearted people. Their positive spirits and energy flowed through stories and music, as they performed their own tunes, covers by artists like John Prine and Paul Simon, an extended fiddle solo by Kalissa, and songs on the jarana from Tom’s Mexican heritage.

This was the first Lakes District Arts Council performance since March 2020 that featured two sets of music, an intermission concession and a lobby art exhibition. We could not have had a more satisfying performance to bring us all back to where we were two and a half years ago. There was a welcome buzz all night, which we have not heard for too long.