First Responders Café receives $1052.16 through bottle donations

The Burns Lake bottle depot presented a cheque for $1,052.16 to the First Responders Café through bottle donations from the community. The staff at the depot sorted the bottles, bulk of which were donated by Civeo and the pipeline employees according to depot owner Chris Beach. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
