Illegally caught salmon, cod, shellfish and other seafood seized in the Skeena region. (B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

B.C. Conservation Officers are being kept busy with summer fishing patrols, including a large seizure of illegally caught fish and seafood.

Among the items seized in a recent enforcement action in the Skeena region were scallops, crab and crab meat, spring salmon, octopus, ling cod, sockeye and herring eggs on kelp. The haul was on its way to Vancouver, Conservation Officer Nicole Caithness said Thursday. One person was arrested and charges are pending.

At Porpoise Bay Provincial Park on the Sunshine Coast, a clam harvester was fined $1,000 for exceeding the limit of 150 clams.

Along Highway 16 in the Omineca region, B.C. Day weekend patrols with Fisheries and Oceans Canada resulted in five violation tickets, seven warnings and the seizure of several set lines.

On lakes and rivers in the Okanagan, there were 62 charges and more than 500 warnings, with another six charges and 12 warnings to anglers on the Squamish and Mamquam Rivers.

RELATED: Recreational salmon fishing opens on Skeena River

RELATED: Fraser River rockslide work includes hatchery project

The checkpoint for invasive species contaminated boats near Chilliwack was busy over the long weekend, with nine violations and 13 warnings for drivers hauling boats who failed to stop.

Boat checkpoints around the province have conducted 31,000 inspections as of the end of July, with 810 boats determined at high risk of invasive mussel or weed contamination, and 62 decontamination orders with quarantine issued this season.

There have been 14 mussel-contaminated boats found so far, from Ontario, Utah, Michigan, and North Carolina, destined for Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland, Okanagan, Kootenays, Skeena and Alaska.

“Remember to clean, drain and dry your watercraft between each water body,” Caithness said. “This is the best preventive measure any watercraft owner can take to reduce the spread of aquatic invasive species.

“Clean off all mud and plants from your boat and trailer, drain fully by pulling the plug while transporting and dry off all standing water.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless
Next story
Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Just Posted

Woman killed in crash near Topley

A pickup carrying two people from the Lower Mainland to Prince Rupert left Hwy 16 at about 4 a.m.

Royal Bank of Canada marks 100 years in Burns Lake

The Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) celebrates 100 years in Burns Lake… Continue reading

Smoke from 2017 B.C. wildfires helps research on potential impact of nuclear war

The smoke formed the largest cloud of its kind ever observed, says a study published in Science

Drug overdose death rates fall in northern BC

The number of drug overdoses and deaths is lower in the Northern… Continue reading

TransCanada uncooperative with pipeline plans, RDBN says

TransCanada has been not cooperative with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN)… Continue reading

People in Gillam, Man., seek answers after massive search for B.C. suspects ends

Residents wonder whether fugitives meant to come to Gillam or if they just took a wrong turn

Retired senior Mountie says answers could still come in B.C. homicides

Mounties have said it could be difficult to determine a motive if the suspects can’t be interviewed

Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at B.C. skatepark

Police are confirming a teen died of an overdose in Walnut Grove Wednesday

Fishing, boat checks keep B.C. Conservation Officers busy

B.C. Day weekend peak for recreational angling infractions

Cultus Lake Park threatens big fine to woman for pizza floatie charity fundraiser

Danielle McTaggart of Dear Rouge started a 12-hour float without a permit

We don’t deserve to sit beside ‘normal people’: Kelowna homeless

Homeless experience different access to public space than those more privileged

Average cost of high-data monthly phone bill dropped by 35% in 2018: report

Prices for average television packages dropped eight per cent $28 to $26 over the past two years

It’s International Cat Day

Meow, it’s that time of year to celebrate cats

‘It’s the sky putting on a show:’ How to catch the Perseid meteor shower in B.C.

B.C. residents can seek out dark sky spots for night sky views

Most Read