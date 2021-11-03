fitness

Fitness class at Lakeside Multiplex in Burns Lake

A snapshot of local residents enjoying fitness classes with Andrea Wold, which are now available at the Lakeside Multiplex for anyone looking to get a head start on their summer body for 2022. The program will run from Oct. 25 to Dec. 10, and has a variety of classes to choose from. Morning class will be available from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There is also a morning class for seniors, which takes place every Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.. Two evening classes are available, one running on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., the other running on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Pricing for each package is available at the multiplex. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

