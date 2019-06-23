Five Langley school students were taken to hospital after playing with a discarded vaping device. Wikimedia Commons image

Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Five Langley elementary school students were taken to hospital Friday after playing with a discarded vaping device, the school district said.

In a written statement released late Saturday, the district said there was an “incident” at R.C. Garnett school which required medical attention for five students.

“During recess, a staff member noticed a small group of students handling a vape device found on the school field. “

It appeared the students were playing with the device and had contact with the liquid contents.

READ MORE: Vaping among Canadian teens spiked 74 per cent in one year: study

Staff called B.C. Poison Control, which advised the school to call BC Ambulance Service.

Parents of the students involved were called.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the five students were brought to hospital to be monitored and were released,” the statement said.

It added that the district “wants to assure families that student and staff safety and well-being is a top priority. The school conducts daily sweeps of school property for any trash, glass, and drug paraphernalia.”

R.C. Garnett school sent a letter to parents informing them of the incident.

School staff will be discussing the dangers of picking up unknown objects with students.

“The District is also encouraging families to continue these conversations at home,” the district release said.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be
Next story
PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Just Posted

Man sustains minor injuries after motorcycle crash

A motorcycle driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries after he… Continue reading

Burns Lake celebrates Aboriginal Day

Burns Lake kicked off Aboriginal Day on June 21 with a parade… Continue reading

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Snow covers southern B.C. highway

Burns Lake residents might not be happy about the cooler temperatures this… Continue reading

Community targets VQO rules amid fire safety concerns

Wildfire season is upon us in northern British Columbia, and some Burns… Continue reading

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

PHOTOS: Event marks one year since soccer team rescued from Thai cave

Nine players and coach took part in marathon and bike event to help improve conditions at cave

Rock climber dies after fall at Stawamus Chief in Squamish

The man had fallen about 30 metres while climbing in the Grand Wall area

Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be

Sunday Big Read: the business of selling marijuana in B.C. is a slow bureaucratic slog

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

Most Read