A floatplane crashed into the water off the Sunshine Coast Tuesday, July 30. (Google Maps)

A float plane has crashed into the water near Sechelt on Tuesday.

Sunshine Coast RCMP said none of the occupants were injured.

The crash happened near Davis Bay, just south of Sechelt.

