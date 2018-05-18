Flood warning maintained for long weekend

RDBN reminds boaters to go slow

Authorities continued to caution residents about the risk of flooding ahead of the long weekend.

On May 18, the provincial River Forecast Centre maintained a flood warning for the Bulkley River, including tributaries around Houston, Smithers and adjacent areas.

A flood watch also remained in effect for the Nautley and Nechako rivers, including for tributaries and lake levels around Burns Lake, Francois Lake, Vanderhood and the surrounding areas.

Flood warnings indicate that overflows are imminent or have already taken place, while flood watches indicate rising river levels that may lead to flooding.

In a public notification posted online, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) continued to advise residents to prepare for an increased risk of flooding.

The RDBN also urged boaters to reduce their speed and avoid creating waves, saying it posed a risk to the shoreline and private property. An evacuation alert also remained in effect for the Ebenezer Flats area of Smithers.

Lakes District Maintenance, the highway maintenance firm, said that crews would be on flood patrol throughout the long weekend.

Previous story
Broncos start legislated process to deal with money from GoFundMe campaign
Next story
‘Nowhere near close:’ U.S. rebuffs Trudeau hope for quick NAFTA deal

Just Posted

“An awful roar”

Highway worker gives eyewitness account of spectacular flooding on Ootsa Nadina Road

Burns Lake RCMP seize tainted cannabis

Police find pot laced with opiates “on separate occasions” during past two weeks

Employer health tax may strain local governments

RDBN on the hook for an extra $24,000 by 2020

Letter — Praise for Burns Lake hospital

American letter-writer sees strength in Canadian health care

UPDATED: Horgan says B.C. defending its interests in Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian finance minister’s update comes the same day Kinder Morgan shareholders plan to meet

After 10 years of fighting drunk drivers, Alexa’s Team asks: What about pot?

As marijuana legalization looms, police are worried that impaired driving fatalities could spike

Former daycare operator convicted of kidnapping

Zsuzsanna Holland has been found guilty of abucting a person under the age of 14

Northwest family doctors win awards for B.C. launch of CHANGE Program

Program brings together healthcare professionals to help people make long-term lifestyle changes

Craft cannabis growers in B.C. sound alarm over survival of the sector

Open letter sent to federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould and her B.C. counterpart David Eby

Trans Mountain pipeline won’t cause tension with Notley at meeting: Horgan

Notley said Thursday that Alberta is confident it has the authority to control the export of its oil

Video: Bring your own cup and fill’er up at 7-Eleven today

It’s Bring Your Own Cup Day at 7-Eleven Friday and Saturday

Fans head to Windsor; Charles to walk Markle down the aisle

Markle asked the heir to the British throne to offer a supporting elbow in St. George’s Chapel

Plane with 104 on board crashes on takeoff in Cuba

Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff from Jose Marti International Airport

UPDATE: No charges for Terrace Mounties in relation to 2016 suicide

RCMP officers used Tasers to try to apprehend man before he took his own life

Most Read