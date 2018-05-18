Flood warning maintained for long weekend

Authorities continued to caution residents about the risk of flooding ahead of the long weekend.

On May 18, the provincial River Forecast Centre maintained a flood warning for the Bulkley River, including tributaries around Houston, Smithers and adjacent areas.

A flood watch also remained in effect for the Nautley and Nechako rivers, including for tributaries and lake levels around Burns Lake, Francois Lake, Vanderhood and the surrounding areas.

Flood warnings indicate that overflows are imminent or have already taken place, while flood watches indicate rising river levels that may lead to flooding.

In a public notification posted online, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) continued to advise residents to prepare for an increased risk of flooding.

The RDBN also urged boaters to reduce their speed and avoid creating waves, saying it posed a risk to the shoreline and private property. An evacuation alert also remained in effect for the Ebenezer Flats area of Smithers.

Lakes District Maintenance, the highway maintenance firm, said that crews would be on flood patrol throughout the long weekend.