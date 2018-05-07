Flood watch and high streamflow advisories for Burns Lake

Regional districts says sandbags are ready as forecasts call for rain

Tributaries of the Bulkely and Nechako rivers around Burns Lake could flood this week, authorities have warned. Floodwater destroyed this section of Ootsa Nadina Road after hot weather combined with the high snowpack to create an intense spring freshet. (Nancy Plesko photo)

Authorities are warning of flooding across B.C. this week, including tributaries surrounding Burns Lake.

Weather forecasts are calling for warm weather and rain this week in Burns Lake, accelerating the rapid melt on a snowpack that stood at more than 450 percent of its average by the end of April.

This comes as highway workers deal with overflows and wash-outs on more than a dozen roads across the Lakes District.

Flood watch

On Monday, the provincial River Forecast Centre upgraded the Bulkley River to a flood watch, after issuing a high streamflow advisory for the area on April 30.

That flood watch is for tributaries around Houston and Smithers, but also adjacent areas, including Burns Lake.

The River Forecast Centre also issued a high streamflow advisory for the Nechako River, including Vanderhoof, Nautley River, and tributaries surrounding Burns Lake and Fraser Lake.

Sandbags available

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has also posted advisories about potential flooding on the Bulkley and Nechako rivers.

Residents needing sandbags to protect from imminent flooding should contact the RDBN during its regular office hours, according to the statement.

The RDBN also advised residents call the provincial toll-free number for environmental emergencies — 1-800-663-3456 — for any non-medical or non-RCMP emergencies that occur outside of RDBN office hours.

Included in the advisory were tips about how to prepare for flooding, and links to websites including the River Forecast Centre.

Roads disrupted

Lakes District Maintenance (LDM), the regional highway maintenance firm, reported overflows and washouts on more than a dozen roads on Monday morning.

Those wash-outs occurred on Crow Creek Road and Shelford 1 Road, according to LDM.

The company also reported shoulder erosion on Eakin Settlement, Hutter Road and Highway 35, along with single-lane traffic on Colleymount, East Tchesinkut and Ootsa Nadina — which also had two road closures in effect.

One of the road closures affecting Ootsa Nadina was at the 12 km mark, where flooding destroyed an entire section of road in the early hours of April 30.

READ MORE: Workers build detour around washed-out road

The company created a detour around the chasm last week using a logging road.

LDM’s update, which was posted on the company’s Facebook page, also noted several locations where there was water or “high water” on the road.

“Please stay alert and drive with care,” the company said in the statement.

Rain is a “wild card”

In a bulletin issued on May 7, the provincial River Forecast Centre reported that snowpacks had grown larger during the month of April in several regions — including Upper Fraser West, where Burns Lake is located.

These high snowpacks indicate “significant flood risks this year,” according to the bulletin.

Provincial snowpack averages were exceeded across the province, but Upper Fraser West had the highest above-average levels, which stood at 264 percent by May 1.

In Burns Lake, the snow water equivalent was at 124 mm by April 27 — 477 percent of the 1981-2010 average of just 26 mm.

This extraordinary figure reflects not only high levels of snow this past winter, but also a delayed melt, said David Campbell, head of the River Forecast Centre.

He said the next week would be critical, noting that rain was in the forecast for Burns Lake.

“The rain on Wednesday is a bit of a wild card at this point,” he said. “I think once we get past that rain cycle, then Burns Lake is going to see the turning point and see improvements.”

At the time of writing, Environment Canada is calling for showers and periods of rain in Burns Lake on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 21 C on Tuesday and Saturday.