Food bank in Burns Lake gets a $98,000 provincial grant

The BC Community Gaming Grants program will help social service programs in Burns Lake and Houston.

In Burns Lake, the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society is receiving $98,000 for the Link Food Centre.

“We are very thankful to be receiving the provincial Gaming Grant once again. The society relies on this funding every year to continue offering basic emergency food at the Food Centre,” said Scott Zayac, the executive director for the Link.

As per Zayac, one in five residents of the Lakes District is connected to one of The Link programs and such grants and support from local businesses and community members help sustain these programs.

The province has announced a total of $61 million to over 1,400 human and social services sector organizations that provide essential community services. The organizations range from those that are making a difference in peoples’ lives through child care, support for people with disabilities, seniors’ activities, health education, to those that have seen a spike in demand since the pandemic, including food banks, shelters, mental health and addictions counselling, and services for women’s transition.

“This funding helps to keep the lights on and pay for food and staffing costs associated with food distribution at The Link Food Centre. When we combine this funding with donations from local businesses and people in the region as well as proposals and grants writing – we are able to provide a hub of programs and services throughout the Lakes District including the Southside and Topley/Granisle area,” said Zayac.

In Burns Lake, the First Responders Cafe Society has received a $5,000 grant. In Houston, Link to Learning will be getting $11,000 towards their Adult Literacy Program and $10,000 towards their Family Literacy program.

“Since the start of the pandemic, the not-for-profit sector has been a beacon for many British Columbians, guiding them through challenging times with programs that have made life better and helped keep communities resilient,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Municipal Affairs in a news release. “We are stronger when we work together, and our government is committed to supporting these organizations and the people who rely on them – today, and as we move forward into recovery.”

