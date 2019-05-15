Food bank readies to build new greenhouse

Workers build the frame of a billboard that will form part of the kiosk by the community garden, behind the Lakes District Food Bank on May 3. (Blair McBride photo)

Plans for the new greenhouse of The Link Kitchen Garden are in full swing, with construction scheduled to start this month.

The ground breaking for the concrete foundation of the greenhouse should happen in the coming weeks, Scott Zayac, Executive Director of the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society (LDFES) told Lakes District News.

The greenhouse will be steel framed, 20 x 36-feet in size and of high tunnel design.

The project is a partnership with School District (SD) 91, the Lake Babine schools and some community organizations.

“The partnership will allow students to grow, manage, harvest, and preserve healthy, affordable foods during the school year. This will contribute both to the food available at the food bank, as well as lunch and snack programs at the neighbouring schools,” Zayac said.

It is hoped construction will be complete by the end of June.

The project was was helped with funding from the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund (NKDF), Healthy Schools BC, New Gold Inc. – Blackwater Project, William Konkin Elementary Parent Advisory Council and SD 91.

The NKDF gave $15,000, out of the total $26,500 cost of the greenhouse.

The project follows LDFES’ successful community garden, located behind its food bank, of which construction started in the summer of 2018.

LOOK BACK: Burns Lake’s food bank builds Community Kitchen Garden

That garden consists of 14 raised beds, two 18 by 36 share gardens and an in-ground watering system.

Members should be able to start growing produce there by the beginning of June, said Zayac, who added that soil preparation and site clean up has already started.

Additional funding of $2,500 from Food Banks Canada will enable LDFES to build a compost area and information kiosk in the garden this summer.

The activity with the food bank follows similar developments with the Burns Lake Community Garden, which will soon open its new greenhouse and start growing in the garden.

READ MORE: Community Garden grows for spring

Blair McBrideMultimedia reporter

Send Blair an emailLike Lakes District News on Facebook