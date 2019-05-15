Workers build the frame of a billboard that will form part of the kiosk by the community garden, behind the Lakes District Food Bank on May 3. (Blair McBride photo)

Food bank readies to build new greenhouse

Plans for the new greenhouse of The Link Kitchen Garden are in full swing, with construction scheduled to start this month.

The ground breaking for the concrete foundation of the greenhouse should happen in the coming weeks, Scott Zayac, Executive Director of the Lakes District Family Enhancement Society (LDFES) told Lakes District News.

The greenhouse will be steel framed, 20 x 36-feet in size and of high tunnel design.

The project is a partnership with School District (SD) 91, the Lake Babine schools and some community organizations.

“The partnership will allow students to grow, manage, harvest, and preserve healthy, affordable foods during the school year. This will contribute both to the food available at the food bank, as well as lunch and snack programs at the neighbouring schools,” Zayac said.

It is hoped construction will be complete by the end of June.

The project was was helped with funding from the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund (NKDF), Healthy Schools BC, New Gold Inc. – Blackwater Project, William Konkin Elementary Parent Advisory Council and SD 91.

The NKDF gave $15,000, out of the total $26,500 cost of the greenhouse.

The project follows LDFES’ successful community garden, located behind its food bank, of which construction started in the summer of 2018.

LOOK BACK: Burns Lake’s food bank builds Community Kitchen Garden

That garden consists of 14 raised beds, two 18 by 36 share gardens and an in-ground watering system.

Members should be able to start growing produce there by the beginning of June, said Zayac, who added that soil preparation and site clean up has already started.

Additional funding of $2,500 from Food Banks Canada will enable LDFES to build a compost area and information kiosk in the garden this summer.

The activity with the food bank follows similar developments with the Burns Lake Community Garden, which will soon open its new greenhouse and start growing in the garden.

READ MORE: Community Garden grows for spring

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
Former Alberta police officer charged with sexual assault
Next story
‘Great action of love’: U.S. mom runs inside to try to save kids who died in fire

Just Posted

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Governments, industry bid on optimism amid timber review

The possibility of reduced forestry activity in the near future is sinking… Continue reading

Tuesday Update: Evacuation alert lifted for the Lejac fire

Higher relative humidity and precipitation were factors in lifting the evacuation alert, says fire information officer

Dark history behind Burns Lake railway

Surveyors laying out a route for the Grand Trunk Pacific Railway encountered… Continue reading

New email scam targets BC Hydro customers

A new type of scam is targeting customers of BC Hydro. Scammers… Continue reading

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read