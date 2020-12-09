Food bank receives over $5,000 donation from bottle returns

The Burns Lake Recycling Depot presented a cheque to Candice Little of the food bank for $5,300. “We usually get about $1,500 at Christmas from their collections and this year it is over $5,300, thanks to the pipeline companies (Civeo). So we want to give a huge shout out to the companies and employees, as well as all the members of the Lakes District community at large, who found it in their hearts to be especially generous in this extraordinarily challenging year,” wrote Little, in an email to Lakes District News. (Submitted/Lakes District News)



