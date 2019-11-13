Foothills Brass performs in Burns Lake

Foothills Brass dazzled the crowd in the Burns Lake Community Church on Nov. 6 with their diverse set of music from several eras and genres. The quintet of Canadian and American musicians formed in Calgary in 1981 and has produced six CDs and toured around the world. The musicians took turns explaining the history of some of the songs they played. They’re currently touring western Canada. After the intermission of the show, three Burns Lake residents on trumpets and trombones – and calling themselves Brazz – joined Foothills Brass on stage. They included Gordon Oxendale, Ron Miller and Dylan Watt. The event was the fourth big event organized by the Lakes District Arts Council, whose next show is the Vivace concert on Jan. 16, in the Burns Lake Community Church. (Blair McBride photos)