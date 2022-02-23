For Love documentary screened in Prince George

On Feb. 14, the award-winning documentary For Love was screened in Prince George at the Cineplex Famous Players 6 Theater.

The film, which was narrated by singer Shania Twain and directed by Matt Smiley, was produced by Mary Teegee from Takla Nation, who is the Executive Director of Child and Family Services at Carrier Sekani Family Services. Teegee and Smiley also co-wrote the piece.

The film was co-written by Teegee and Smiley. This is the second production for the duo; the first being the critically acclaimed 2015 film The Highway of Tears.

“It is ever so gratifying to be able to finally bring the film to the north, to bring it home,” said Teegee.

The film was shot throughout Canada from the east to the west coasts and as far north as Nunavut. The story seeks to illuminate the linkage between residential schools and the over-representation of Indigenous children in the child welfare system. More importantly it reveals how Indigenous people are revitalizing culture to strengthen children, families and nations.

The creators of the film, including Executive Producers Cindy Blackstock and Warner Adam, have arranged that proceeds from ticket sales and donations will go towards Have A Heart Day activities [a truth and reconciliation valentines day event], Shania Kids Can and the Sk’ai Zeh Yah Youth Center.

For those interested, a virtual link to view the film is available for purchase at https://watch.eventive.org/forlove/play/61fb0cd2d1812300dacf5614.

This link will be live for four days from purchase for viewing.