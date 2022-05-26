The Forest Practices Board will be auditing the BC Timber Sales program and timber-sale licence holders near Williams Lake in the Cariboo-Chilcotin Natural Resource District the week of May 30, 2022 (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Forestry watchdog to audit Cariboo-Chilcotin BCTS program and timber-sale license holders

Timber harvesting, roads, bridges, silviculture and fire protection activities part of audit

  May. 26, 2022
  • News

The BC Timber Sales (BCTS) program and timber-sale licence holders near Williams Lake in the Cariboo-Chilcotin Natural Resource District will be the focus of a Forest Practices Board audit the week of May 30, 2022.

Auditors will examine whether timber harvesting, roads, bridges, silviculture, fire protection activities and associated planning carried out between June 1, 2020, and June 3, 2022, met the requirements of the Forest and Range Practices Act and the Wildfire Act.

The audit area is in the Williams Lake timber supply area (TSA), which includes the communities of Williams Lake, Anahim Lake, Tatla Lake, Alexis Creek and Horsefly.

The TSA overlaps the territories of the Secwépemc, Tŝilhqot’in and the Southern Dakelh Nation Alliance. There are many resources in the TSA, such as timber, recreation, tourism, ranching and wildlife.

Once the audit work is complete, a report will be prepared. Any party that may be adversely affected by the audit findings will have an opportunity to respond. The board’s final report and recommendations will then be released to the public and government.

Of the 12 BCTS programs in the province, two BCTS programs are randomly chosen each year for audit. Audit selections are not based on complaints or on the past performance of the BCTS program.

The Forest Practices Board is B.C.’s independent watchdog for sound forest and range practices, reporting its findings and recommendations directly to the public and government. The board audits forest and range practices on public land, as well as appropriateness of government enforcement.

