Former BC LIberals communications director Brian Bonney. (File photo)

Former B.C. government aide to be sentenced over vote-getting scandal

Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last October to breach of trust for the partisan use of taxpayer money

A former British Columbia government employee is expected to be sentenced today for his part in a vote-winning scheme by the provincial Liberals.

Brian Bonney pleaded guilty last October to breach of trust for the partisan use of taxpayer money in an attempt to convince minority groups to vote for the B.C. Liberals in the 2013 election.

Bonney’s lawyer, Ian Donaldson, told a sentencing hearing that his client was “an instrument of others” in the scheme, including former premier Christy Clark.

Special prosecutor David Butcher said the case goes to the heart of the democratic process as Bonney tried to manipulate election results across the province.

READ MORE: Lawyer says former B.C. government aide ‘barely guilty’ in ethnic vote scandal

READ MORE: Ex-BC Liberal staffer focused on ‘favourable’ ethnic communities in scandal: lawyer

Donaldson asked the judge to impose a suspended sentence, while the special prosecutor called for a 12 to 23 month conditional sentence to be served in the community.

A review found public officials misused government resources and Bonney was among those who spent a considerable amount of time during his time working for the government on Liberal party activities.

Clark apologized after the report was released and the Liberals returned $70,000 of taxpayer money.

The Canadian Press

