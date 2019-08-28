Former Burns Lake resident Ryan West faces charges related to assault, breach of conditions and firearms offenses. (Lakes District News file photo)

Former Burns Lake man faces assault, gun charges

A former Burns Lake resident faces firearms and assault charges stemming from several incidents in 2018 and 2019.

Ryan West is charged with assault, six counts of firearms offenses and breach of conditions related to his release on the gun charges, according to the Court Services Online portal.

The firearms charges include careless use, unsafe storage, possession for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession.

He is also charged with wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Almost all of the incidents took place in Burns Lake, and the rest in Logan Lake, near Kamloops.

West was scheduled to appear in Smithers Provincial Court on Aug. 27 to fix a date for a hearing on his charges.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Just Posted

A short history of Noralee’s only school

Settlers took up residence along the west end of Francois Lake long… Continue reading

Foxy play time

Burns Lake resident, Wren Gilgan captured a group of foxes playing in… Continue reading

Trails, parks maintenance uncertain amid funding woes

In 2001, two members of the Burns Lake forestry community were shocked… Continue reading

Site levelling ongoing

A work crew conducts backfilling and leveling at the site of a… Continue reading

Wet summer dampens wildfire risks

The Burns Lake region has so far been spared a hectic wildfire… Continue reading

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

Oklahoma opioid ruling could pressure pharma companies to settle in B.C.: experts

Ontario and New Brunswick have announced they will participate in B.C.’s lawsuit

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons timbits

Randy Scott was charged under B.C.’s Wildlife Act in October 2018

Woman filmed yelling racial slurs in Richmond parking lot will not be charged

RCMP are warning the public that their reactions to the incident online could be treated as criminal

B.C. Indigenous group vows to battle Site C dam in court again

B.C. Hydro project preparing to divert Peace River next summer

B.C. dad accused of murdering daughters asked about last day with them

Oak Bay’s Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty in the deaths of Chloe, 6, and Aubrey, 4

Claims of ministry neglect allegedly led B.C. pair to life of crime and addiction

Penticton pair have filed a civil lawsuit against the Ministry for Children and Family Development

B.C. drivers can calculate new insurance rates ahead of ICBC changes

Crown corporation will be moving to a more driver-based model beginning Sept. 1

Most Read