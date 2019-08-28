Former Burns Lake man faces assault, gun charges

Former Burns Lake resident Ryan West faces charges related to assault, breach of conditions and firearms offenses. (Lakes District News file photo)

A former Burns Lake resident faces firearms and assault charges stemming from several incidents in 2018 and 2019.

Ryan West is charged with assault, six counts of firearms offenses and breach of conditions related to his release on the gun charges, according to the Court Services Online portal.

The firearms charges include careless use, unsafe storage, possession for a dangerous purpose and unauthorized possession.

He is also charged with wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Almost all of the incidents took place in Burns Lake, and the rest in Logan Lake, near Kamloops.

West was scheduled to appear in Smithers Provincial Court on Aug. 27 to fix a date for a hearing on his charges.

Blair McBride

