Luke Strimbold, outside Burns Lake municipal offices. (Black Press Media file photo)

Former Burns Lake mayor faces three new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

Three new sex-related charges were approved Thursday against former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold.

According to the BC Prosecution Service, the news charges involve three new alleged victims, and bring the total number of charges approved to 29.

The victims’ identities are covered under a publication ban, as at least some are under 16 years old.

READ MORE: Former mayor facing sex charges involving minors during time in office

Special prosecutor Leonard Doust, who was appointed to oversee the case, declined to approve one other charge. No details were provided on what that was.

Since his arrest and release on Feb. 3, Strimbold has been under conditions that include not being in contact with people under the age of 18 and avoiding places where young people gather.

He is scheduled to appear at Supreme Court in Smithers on Oct. 1.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Shovel Lake Fire now burning 12,000 hectares
Next story
Update: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

Just Posted

Shovel Lake Fire now burning 12,000 hectares

Another evacuation order issued

Babine workers to take strike vote

Union wants more from high lumber profits

Former Burns Lake mayor faces three new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

Evacuation orders expanded for Verdun and Island Lake fires

B.C. Wildfire Service bracing for challenging weather conditions tomorrow

Minister tours Burns Lake area wildfires

Firefighters bracing for ‘dramatic shift in weather’ Friday

Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

Students created fully autonomous robots for final exam in engineering physics course

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

Update: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

Osoyoos RCMP are currently looking for the woman they have identifies from security footage.

Credit card firms to trim merchant fees, but retailers group ‘underwhelmed’

Feds expect move will help small and medium-sized companies save a total of $250 million per year

Scientists concerned about endangered orca still pushing body of her calf

The whale known as J35 was spotted in coastal waters near the border between B.C. Wednesday

ICBC moves to tighten driver discount rules

Still in red $1.3 billion, next year’s rate increase not yet known

Man with links to Canadian politicians ordered to pay $8M in fraud case

Immigration consultant Paul Se Hui Oei had collected $5 million in fraudulent investments

Alleged traffickers throw drugs out car window as B.C. RCMP arrive

Three people arrested in Nanaimo after RCMP were alerted to suspicious behaviour

Illegal campfires prompt $48,000 in fines over B.C. Day weekend

Violation tickets start at $1,450 but can add up quickly if an unlawful flame starts a wildfire

Most Read