RCMP officers talk behind a barricade in front of the Salmon Arm Church of Christ in Salmon Arm, B.C. on Sunday, April 14, 2019. One person is in custody and one person was airlifted to hospital after a possible shooting in Salmon Arm, B.C. Salmon Arm RCMP say they are responding to a serious incident, which they say is a possible shooting, in the city, about 100 kilometres north of Kelowna.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Murray Mitchell

Former foster child remembers B.C. shooting victim as loving and supportive

The former foster child said he wept for an hour upon learning of the death

A former foster child of a Salmon Arm, British Columbia shooting victim is remembering Gordon Parmenter as the man who helped him discover his potential.

The foster child, who can’t be named, has identified Parmenter as the man shot to death Sunday at a church in Salmon Arm, about 100 kilometres north of Kelowna.

Salmon Arm RCMP confirm the shooting, which also seriously injured a second man in the church before other parishioners wrestled a 25-year-old man to the ground and held him until police arrived.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm dad killed, man in custody after church shooting

In a statement to The Canadian Press, the former foster child says he lived with Parmenter and his wife Peggy from 2012 or 2013 until he aged out of the system in 2017.

The statement says without Parmenter’s help, he would never have completed high school, discovered his love of music or continued to college, adding that he wept for an hour upon learning of the death.

Charges are pending and police say the suspect knew at least one of the victims, but they note that the attack was not religiously motivated, nor has it created any ongoing risk to public safety.

The Canadian Press

