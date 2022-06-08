Former Houston/Granisle resident reported missing

Haley Reimer was last seen in Quesenl

Remier lived a short time in Houston but also lived in Granilse for over three years has been reported missing as if June 2. She has ties to the Granisle community. The mother of three was last seen in Quesnel on June 1. She has no fixed address in Quesnel.

The Quesnel RCMP is seeking the public’s help in locating 33-year-old Haley Reimer.

In a news release, police said she might be travelling to Kamloops or the Lower Mainland.

Reimer is described as Caucasian, 5’7” tall and 135 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reimer is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

With files from Rebecca Dyok