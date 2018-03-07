Former Mayor of Burns Lake Luke Strimbold charged

Former Mayor of Burns Lake Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and sex-related offences, and police believe there could be more alleged victims.

North District RCMP did not speak to the exact number of charges, or specific details in a news release March 2 but did say the allegations are said to have occurred in 2016.

None of which have been proven in court and Strimbold has yet to make a formal court appearance.

He is not to be in contact with people under the age of 18 and cannot be at places where young people gather.

According to news reports, Strimbold was arrested and released on Feb. 3.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the Burns Lake RCMP non-emergency number at 250-692-7171 or Crime Stoppers.

Strimbold was elected mayor of Burns Lake in 2011 at the age of 21, making him the youngest mayor to ever be elected in B.C.

He resigned in 2016, announcing his desire to focus on educational opportunities and his family.

But after resigning from his municipal role, he soon became a member of the BC Liberal Party and its membership chair on the party’s provincial executive.

In a very brief statement the B.C. Liberal Party said it became aware of the matter the afternoon of March 2 via social media and that Strimbold has now resigned as its membership chair and as a member of the party.