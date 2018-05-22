Former mayor’s court proceedings delayed

RCMP have said there could be more charges against Luke Strimbold

There’s been a delay in court proceedings in the matter of sexual assault charges laid against former Burns Lake mayor Luke Strimbold.

Neither a plea nor a decision to choose a trial by jury or judge alone was entered May 15 in Smithers provincial court.

Instead, Crown counsel asked for a delay, telling the court that RCMP have advised there could be additional complaints against Strimbold.

There was no objection from Strimbold’s defence counsel and a next date is now scheduled for June 19 in Smithers provincial court.

No allegations have been proved in court.

Reports surfaced in early March that Strimbold had been arrested and charged in February with 24 sexual assault and related offences alleged to have taken place between 2015 and 2017.

Strimbold was elected mayor in 2011 at the age of 21, and resigned in September 2016, saying he wanted to focus on his business.