Former polygamous leader found guilty in child bride case

James Oler found guilty of removing an underage child from Canada to marry a U.S. man in 2004

A former leader of a polygamous community south of Creston has been found guilty of removing a child from Canada under a criminal code subsection that the removal would facilitate sex offences.

James Oler was found guilty of taking a 15-year-old girl from Bountiful, a fundamentalist Mormon community in the Creston area, to the U.S. in order to marry an American fundamentalist Mormon in 2004.

Justice Martha Devlin agreed with Crown arguments that Oler should have known the marriage would facilitate sexual activity

Oler, a former bishop of the Bountiful community, which are adherents to the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS), was charged in 2014.

The case was brought forward by Peter Wilson and Micah Rankin, special prosecutors appointed by the Attorney General, while Joe Doyle was appointed as an amicus curiae, a friend of the court to ensure a fair trial.

Oler was self-represented but didn’t participate in the proceedings.

He was previously acquitted in 2017 of the same charge after the presiding judge was unable to determine if Oler did anything within Canada to remove the underage girl. However, the B.C. Court of Appeal overturned the acquittal on appeal from the Crown and awarded a new trial.


