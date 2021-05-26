Pat Caden with his daughter.

Former Smithers resident loses fight to ALS

B.C. finally funds research chair for the disease at UBC

ALS has claimed yet another life, this time, a for former Smithers resident, whose family had been putting together funds for his treatment in Germany.

Patrick Joseph Caden, Pat, a former North Peace smoke jumper was diagnosed with the rare and incurable condition of ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) last year at the age of 42 years. Last month on April 27, Patrick lost his battle against the disease.

The death itself is heartbreaking but what’s even more disturbing is that Caden didn’t get enough of a chance to fight his condition. With the lack of treatment and trial options in B.C. and Canada, he had to turn to a trial in Germany for which his family and friends had raised money through a fundraiser. With COVID and the travel restrictions however, he was unable to travel or get any treatment.

“Pat’s sister, Rheanna Robinson, has been a tireless advocate for her brother and for raising awareness for ALS. Her fight was been nothing short of inspirational and it breaks my heart as I think about what she and Pat’s family, especially his 12-year-old-daughter, are going through right now,” said MLA Shirley Bond who has been advocating for better treatment options for ALS and has been involved with the cause.

READ MORE: Fundraising underway for former Smithers resident diagnosed with ALS

“I wrote to the Premier and Minister of Health in March calling for more to be done. I will absolutely continue my advocacy as a Member of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia,” she said.

BC Liberal MLA John Rustad also spoke about the lack of treatment options.

“I don’t know why Canada is so far behind in doing trials right here in Canada. Especially with COVID it was very evident that we had to rely on other countries for vaccines and we have to figure out how to do this better in Canada,” he said, adding that the BC Liberal Caucus has been meeting with ALS society and advocating for the work that needs to be done there and that he looked forward to be involved in the advocacy.

“ALS impacts thousands of Canadians and their families every year. Our province sadly lags behind others in the fight against ALS and the protection of those living with the disease. With no clinical trials currently available to ALS patients in B.C. it’s clear that so much more has to be done,” said Bond.

“That’s why I’ve been a long-time supporter of the important work of the ALS Society and, more recently, ALS Action Canada. I know the hard work that goes into raising money to help fund patient services and critical research that, hopefully, will result in a world without ALS.”

The fight for better trials and treatment options in the province and the country continues. Deane Gorsline, a former Burns Lake and Quesnel resident was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 29 and has since been fighting to bring hope to others suffering from this diagnosis.

Last year, Gorsline organized an ALS Burpee challenge and a walk to end ALS calling it “Deane’s walk to end ALS”. Gorsline is walking this year as well to raise awareness about the disease and to bring focus on the slow drug approval process and its impact on families living with the disease. Gorsline’s 2021 Walk to End ALS is currently ongoing from April 20 to June 21.

In some hopeful news for those suffering from ALS, the B.C. government is donating $3 million to add to the $2.3 million raised from private donations to establish a research professorship at the University of B.C. studying ALS.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said on Wednesday that the province initially granted a request for $1 million last year, and after the fundraising effort of the ALS Society of B.C. called Project Hope, it has added another $2 million to make the position happen.

-With files from Tom Fletcher

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. COVID restart plan: Here’s who you can see, and where, as province reopens

Just Posted

Swan reflection on Francois Lake. (Wren Gilgan photo/Lakes District News)
In-flight reflections

The weather has warmed up, lakes have thawed and birds are enjoying… Continue reading

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Students at Grassy Plains school participated in a variety of activities and even read books provided by the SOGI. (Melissa Gagnon photo/Lakes District News)
School District 91 celebrates first ever Share The Love day

The event marked the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia

This will be the last batch of students from the French Immersion program at William Konkin Elementary School. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
MLA Rustad shows support for French Immersion in Burns Lake

No change is decision from the board over the program cancellation

The money sent to the school in Uganda has helped bring 350 students to the school. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake local raises $5,800 through garage sale

The money to go to the Mackereth family and a children’s centre in Uganda

FILE - In this June 10, 2020, file photo, Philonise Floyd, a brother of George Floyd, speaks with civil rights attorney Ben Crump, right, during a House Judiciary Committee hearing. (Michael Reynolds/Pool via AP, File)
VIDEO: Floyd family meets with Biden as Congress mulls police bill

George Floyd’s death sparked a global reckoning over racism and growing calls for police reform

Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Marco Mendicino holds a press conference in Ottawa on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Watchdog says immigration applicants need easier access to info on their files

‘They need to give more information without having to wait for people to ask for it’

Brandi Hansen said she was disheartened to find dozens of severed, declawed bear paws dumped in a culvert alongside a North Shuswap road on Sunday, May 23, 2021. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finds dozens of declawed bear paws dumped on side of road

Cub paws part of gruesome scene in culvert along rural roadway

A man who fell ill in the forest was rescued by several search and rescue teams from across northern B.C. this past Victoria Day long weekend. (Nechako Valley Search and Rescue Facebook)
Overdue man rescued from the sky northeast of Prince George

Search efforts led by numerous volunteers

Fraser Health registered nurse Ramn Manan draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. Walk-up clinics have been established in high-transmission communities of B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection drop continues, 289 cases Tuesday

Hospitalization ticks back up to 301, one more death

A Kelowna church was fined $2,300 after an indoor gathering. (Black Press Media file)
Kelowna Mounties fine local church $2,300 following in-person gathering

The church reportedly had an indoor gathering on May 19

A woman was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after being bitten by a wolf at an education centre south of Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 25. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Woman attacked by wolf-dog crosses in Nanaimo; airlifted to hospital

‘I don’t know why she was in there, but I anticipate she was trying to feed them,’ says fire department chief Ron Gueulette

Puppies in care of BC SPCA Puppies in care of BC SPCA
24 animals seized from Kamloops breeder previously convicted of animal cruelty

16 Pomeranian, Yorkshire terrier-cross puppies and one three-month old Labrador retriever were seized

A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)
50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators

Most Read