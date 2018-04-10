Fort St. James man arrested on two outstanding warrants

Police credit anonymous informant

Fraser Lake police nabbed a man wanted on two outstanding warrants after receiving an anonymous tip from a member of the public on Sunday, according to an RCMP media release.

The clue led police to a residence in the community of Fort Fraser, where they arrested James Douglas Thompson of Fort St. James.

Thompson is being held in police custody and is slated to appear in court on April 12, to face charges unspecified in the media release.

Police also found evidence at the scene that led to a drug investigation, according to the communiqué. They were granted a search warrant and arrested an unnamed individual who was later released on a promise to appear in court on charges of trafficking a controlled substance. The investigation is ongoing.

