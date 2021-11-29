Fort St. James Search and Rescue looking for missing man

Fort St. James Search and Rescue is assisting in the search for 28-year-old Janos Joseph. (Fort St. James Search and Rescue Facebook photo) Janos Joseph was reported missing on Sunday, Nov. 21. (Fort St. James RCMP handout)

The search continues in Fort St. James for Janos Joseph.

Fort St. James Search and Rescue announced on Facebook it was active and looking on Sunday, Nov. 28.

The 28-year-old Yekooche First Nation man has not been seen since Nov. 20.

“Joseph was last seen in the community, but despite efforts to locate him, he remains missing,” Fort St. James RCMP said in a news release.

“Police and family are concerned for his well-being.”

A community search starting from the Sana’aih Market began at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 29.

Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation, located adjacent to Fort St. James, is assisting with search efforts.

“If you see people looking in your yards or smokehouse it is just some of the Nak’azdli Emergency Operations volunteers,” Nak’azdli Whut’en wrote on Facebook, asking property owners also to check their sheds.

Family members have pleaded on social media for anyone with information to reach out.

Joseph’s cousin Ruby Prince said her mind keeps racing with countless thoughts.

“So grateful for all who have and are looking,” Prince posted on Facebook.

“I don’t know what to do next. We need to find him. Please, if you have seen him or know anything, come forward.”

Joseph is described as an Indigenous male, five foot five, with a slender build, brown eyes and black hair. His family said he usually wears a ball cap.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Fort St. James RCMP at 250-996-8269.

