Fortin’s lawyers fight bid to toss his lawsuit over removal from vaccine post

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin arrives to be processed at the Gatineau Police Station in Gatineau, Que., on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s lawyers are fighting a federal attempt to quash their client’s lawsuit over his removal as head of Canada’s vaccine distribution campaign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin’s lawyers are fighting a federal attempt to quash their client’s lawsuit over his removal as head of Canada’s vaccine distribution campaign.

In a newly filed Federal Court submission, they say the government’s motion to toss out his case has no merit.

The Department of National Defence announced in a terse statement on May 14 that Fortin was stepping down from his position at the Public Health Agency of Canada, which he had held since November.

Military police referred his case to the Quebec prosecutor’s office five days later.

Fortin’s lawyers allege the decision to remove him was unreasonable, lacked procedural fairness and involved Liberal government interference in the military chain of command.

Fortin was formally charged in Gatineau, Que., on Aug. 18 with one count of sexual assault dating back to 1988. He has denied any wrongdoing.

– The Canadian Press