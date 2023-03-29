FOSA blasts through final hurdles for shooting range

A volunteer-built shooting range has been given final approval on the Southside, to be operated by the Francois Ootsa Sportsman’s Association. (FOSA photo/Lakes District News)

Southside residents kept their target in sight, and finally, after more than 10 years of careful aim, the dream of a community shooting range has been hit.

“We are pleased to announce that the Francois Ootsa Sportsman’s Association (FOSA) has received the approvals for our shooting range,” said FOSA president Norbert Mund.

The society was founded in 2005 and in spring of 2012, the first work-bee was held at the range site at 54691 Keefe’s Landing Road, not far from the Eakin Settlement Road junction. Since then, a cattle guard, outhouses, heated shooting cabin and clubhouse, all the shooting lane features for safety and functionality, and more have been built there, as the group worked towards all the inspections necessitated by the Chief Firearms Officer service to gain provincial approval.

“We thrived as a society with interest focused on conservation, preservation, ethical hunting, firearms safety and all things outdoors,” said FOSA member Risé Johansen. “The world changed and we had to muddle through the COVID years like everyone else. The ability to gather was difficult, work on the range slowed and inspection services were at a standstill. However, we persevered, got some newfound energy back and we finally received our approvals in January of this year.”

The range is designed to be safe and welcoming for those with a passion for the sport of shooting, hunting and our great outdoors. Johansen said it was “a place to gather, improve our skills, encourage firearms safety, and keep our appreciation for our environment and the stewardship and preservation of our land and resources alive. It provides hunters the opportunity to sight in their guns and improve their skills for ethical hunting. Youth and beginners can learn safe firearms handling and use.”

Triggers can now be pulled at the 600-metre rifle and handgun range, shotgun sports have a 600-metre range, and they have official shooting club approval allowing for standing targets and forward shooting.

“Only legal firearms and ammunition are allowed,” said Johansen. “A bow shooting range is planned for the future.”

June is the tentative time for the grand opening, and FOSA’s Annual General Meeting will also be held to celebrate this long-coming accomplishment and gather new momentum and volunteers for the future.

Once all the club formalities are done this spring, the range will be open to FOSA members in good standing or a guest accompanied by a FOSA member in good standing.

Announcements will be made via the group’s Francois Ootsa Sportsman’s Association page on Facebook, where you can also leave a message.

To join the volunteer organization or for any additional information, you can contact Mund, treasurer David Gruen, or any board member. Phone 250-251-5488, 250-694-3403 or 250-694-3661. One can also email takysie@takysie.ca or jutta.mund@icloud.com.