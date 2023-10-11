Foundry Burns Lake commemoration

On Oct. 6 Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS) along with representatives from Foundry B.C. held a ground-breaking ceremony. “Youth struggle with many factors in today’s society, if we are to stay true to our commitments to make youth our future leaders, then we must create the space to promote their well being and positive growth,” said CSFS Board President Corrina Leween. The construction of Foundry Burns Lake is scheduled for completion within 2024-2025. CSFS expects to welcome staff and clients for services starting shortly thereafter. The ground breaking started with a prayer which was followed by a performance by the LBN drum group. Mike Robertson Director for Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund presented a $25,000 cheque to CSFS for the establishment of Foundry Burns Lake. Food and refreshments were also served to the guests. (L-R) Randi Mondor Health Services Manager of Carrier Sekani Family Services, Toni Carlton Provincial Director for Community Culture and Connection of Foundry, Heather Nooski Councillor of Wet’suwet’en First Nation, Wesley Sam Chief of Ts’il Kaz Koh First Nation, Corrina Leween President of CSFS and Chief of Cheslatta Carrier Nation, Henry Wiebe Mayor of Burns Lake and Jaden West Youth Representative at the Foundry. More pictures on Page 12 (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)