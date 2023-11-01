Foundry is looking for reimbursement of $40,000

The Village of Burns Lake have been asked by Foundry to join their list of contributors

Foundry requested the Village of Burns Lake to reimburse their building permits and become one of their donors. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)

The Village of Burns Lake received a letter from Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS) asking council to consider reimbursement for the building permit fees associated with the new Foundry Burns Lake project.

The letter written by Carrier Sekani Family Services Executive Director of Health Services Dr. Travis Holyk was addressed at council on Oct. 24.

In his letter, Holyk asked council to consider joining their list of donors for the contribution of this project by reducing the financial burden of the building permit fees. As a non-profit agency, the Foundry is heavily dependent on the generosity of donors and grant funding.

The letter stated, “Our agency firmly believes that Foundry Burns Lake will significantly enhance the quality of life of individuals and families by addressing critical issues impacting young people.”

“We sincerely hope that the village council will consider our request favourably and help us bring Foundry Burns Lake to fruition.”

Councillor Kevin White questions how much money needs to be waived?

Economic Development Officer of the Village of Burns Lake Valerie Anderson said that Foundry disclosed the building permit fees are around $40,000 but she has nothing to prove it and that was just a conversation.

Chief Administrative Officer for the Village of Burns Lake Sheryl Worthing added they have about three weeks to process all the documents for the reimbursement.

Councillor Charlie Rensby wants to make sure that this donation can be replenished after taking money out of capital reserves to cover it.

“I’m certainly personally in favour of trying to get a system as long as it makes sense.”

Mayor Henry Wiebe stated in order for council to make a better decision, more information is required.

Therefore, council will decide later after they receive additional information from Foundry.