dog

Fountain installed at MacEwen dog park

A new fountain at the Bruce MacEwen dog park has been installed for all the Burns Lake canines to enjoy. Fill for the fountain was put in by the dog park committee led by Lynn Synotte, and the trench for the water line was done by the Village of Burns Lake along with Doering Petroleum. The fountain was manufactured by Industrial Transformers Truck Repair Shop and installed by Rick Dobbs. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

