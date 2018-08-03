Four more evacuation alerts, one evacuation order issued

Island Lake newest wildfire of note in the Burns Lake area

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued four more evacuation alerts and one evacuation order in the past 24 hours.

As of Friday morning, wildfires of note in the Burns Lake area include the Nadina Lake Fire (3800 hectares), the Verdun Mountain Fire (about 51 hectares), the Shovel Lake fire (5100 hectares) and the Island Lake Fire, which has reached 800 hectares since it was discovered Wednesday.

An evacuation order has been issued for the area near the Island Lake Fire – including 43485 and 44250 Holy Cross Binta Forest Service Road.

An evacuation order is also in effect for the east end of Nadina Lake, including Nadina Lake Lodge, Nadina River Spawning Channel and Nadina Lake Recreation Site.

In the past 24 hours evacuation alerts have been issued, or are being maintained, for the following areas:

– East of Keefes Landing Road to Eakin Settlement Road and south to Spud Lake Road;

– East of Glacier Forest Service Road (FSR) to the Morice-Own FSR and Ootsa Nadina Road, south of Tagetochlain Lake and the Nadina FSR/Morice-Owen FSR intersection to Andrews Bay FSR, Shelfords FSR and Horseshoe Hookup FSR;

– Binto Wo FSR east to Holy Cross Cabin Lake FSR and Paddle Hill FSR north to Francois Lake and south to above the Binta Main FSR;

– Including the Silver Hilton Lodge and the Babine River, and portions of the Thomlinson Creek and Shelagyote River;

– Including Purvis Lake, to Tchentlo Lake, the Tchentlo FSR, and Driftwood FSR south of Nation Lakes Park to the intersection of the Leo Creek FSR; and

– East of the Augier Main FSR to the Trout and Sutherland Forest Service Roads, South of Sutherland River Park to Hwy. 16. Does not include the town site of Endako.

For more details about these evacuation alerts and orders, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

READ MORE: State of local emergency declared south of Burns Lake

READ MORE: Northwest fire ban starts Friday

 

