The Four Rivers Co-operative’s Fuel Good Day will be held on Sept. 19 across 12 of its gas bars in northern B.C. (File photo)

The Four Rivers Co-operative’s Fuel Good Day will be held on Sept. 19 across 12 of its gas bars in northern B.C. (File photo)

Four Rivers Co-op’s Fuel Good Day fundraiser back on Sept. 19

8 local organizations in northern B.C. to benefit from fundraiser

Vanderhoof Minor Football will be one of the recipients of Four Rivers Co-op’s Fuel Good Day initiative across their gas stations in northern B.C. on Sept. 19

As part of this initiative Four Rivers will donate 10¢ per litre of fuel sold at 12 Four Rivers gas bars and donate it to local organizations in their area of operations. This year year they will be donating to eight organizations in northern B.C.

Vanderhoof Minor Football, a community-operated sports program that ensures the active participation of children spanning various age groups is one of the recipients.

Other organizations in the area include Burns lake & District Community Foundation, Prince George Humane Society, Quesnel and District Hospice Palliative Care Association, BC SPCA Williams Lake, 100 Mile House Food Bank, Terrace Hospice Society and Kitimat Humane Society

Love The Burns Lake - Lakes District News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Global climate march weekend begins in B.C. with Vancouver protest
Next story
UPDATED: Fire destroys roof of Salmo Hotel

Just Posted

The Four Rivers Co-operative’s Fuel Good Day will be held on Sept. 19 across 12 of its gas bars in northern B.C. (File photo)
Four Rivers Co-op’s Fuel Good Day fundraiser back on Sept. 19

Canfor has announced it will demolish its old mill in Houston and build a new one. (File photo)
Canfor to build new mill in Houston

Large power outage in Burns Lake due to equipment maintenance and testing by BC Hydro. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Large planned power outage in Burns Lake

Dr. Andrew Forrest, executive chairman of Fortescue Futures Industries with Lheidli T’enneh First Nation Chief Dolleen Logan in Prince George on Sept. 13, 2023. Forrest was in B.C. to announce his company's green hydrogen facility Project Coyote to be set up in Prince George on Lheidli T’enneh territory. (Omineca Express photo)
Australian mining tycoon Andrew Forrest announces $2 billion green hydrogen project in northern B.C.